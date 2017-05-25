Pirates OF Polanco activated from 10-day; Ortiz sent down

Polanco was having a disappointing season, hitting .252 with one homer and nine RBIs, when he was sidelined with a strained left hamstring.

By Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

ATLANTA (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated outfielder Gregory Polanco from the 10-day disabled list.

The move was announced before Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Polanco was having a disappointing season, hitting .252 with one homer and nine RBIs, when he was sidelined with a strained left hamstring.

Outfielder Danny Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-for-12 during his stint with the Pirates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s