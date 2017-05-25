Poland’s Melnek signs with Geneva College

Melnek was a two-year captain for the Bulldogs, and was twice named All-AAC First Team

Emily Melnek has signed with Geneva College to play basketball.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Basketball standout Emily Melnek has signed to play college basketball at Geneva College.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school Thursday morning.

Melnek was a two-year captain for the Bulldogs, and was twice named All-AAC First Team.  She was also named Second Team All-NEO, and Honorable Mention All-Ohio.

Last season with the Bulldogs, she averaged 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and two steals per contest.  During her high school career, Melnek helped lead Poland to 62 victories and one conference title.

