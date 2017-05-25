Police: Grove City man molested girls, 6 and 14 years old

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man was arrested after an investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a teenager and a little girl, police said.

Zachary Taylor, 21, is accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl earlier this month.

Police said he also victimized a 6-year-old girl over the past year.

Officers arrested Taylor on Monday. He is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

Taylor’s bond was set at $50,000. He is being held at the Mercer County Jail.

