Police: Grove City man molested girls, 6 and 14 years old

Grove City officers arrested 21-year-old Zachary Taylor on Monday

By Published: Updated:
handcuffs arrest generic
Courtesy: KXAN

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man was arrested after an investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a teenager and a little girl, police said.

Zachary Taylor, 21, is accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl earlier this month.

Police said he also victimized a 6-year-old girl over the past year.

Officers arrested Taylor on Monday. He is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

Taylor’s bond was set at $50,000. He is being held at the Mercer County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s