Police: Windham man caught burglarizing Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Windham, Ohio man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Warren home.

James Ashby, 47, was arrested on Tuesday night following an investigation of an alarm going off at a Maplewood Street home.

An officer who was called out noted that a screen in one of the windows had been pushed up and a paint scraper and pry bar were under the window. The officer opened the window and said at that time, the alarm went off and a man came running out from inside.

Police began chasing the man, later identified as Ashby, through several yards, according to a police report.

Ashby was eventually arrested at Atlantic Street and Kenilworth Avenue.

Police said Ashby had an Asus tablet and a crack pipe in his pockets.

Police contacted the homeowner who reported that the tablet was hers. She said jewelry was also missing from the home, and there was a bag containing several items that had been left in the house.

A vacant home next door also had a broken window.

Ashby is in the Trumbull County Jail on burglary, drug paraphernalia and possession of criminal tools charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday, and bond was set at $35,000. He’s scheduled to appear again in court on June 1.