Report documents missing children cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In recognition of National Missing Children’s Day Thursday, Ohio Attonrey General Mike DeWine released the 2016 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report, which documents that 19,902 children were reported missing in Ohio in 2016.

Authorities reported that 98 percent of those children reported missing were recovered safely.

In 2016, 42 children were reported missing in Columbiana County, 495 in Mahoning County and 241 in Trumbull County

A full copy of the report can be found here, including the number of missing children cases county by county.

“A missing child is one of a parent’s worst fears,” Attorney General DeWine said. “Fortunately, most children who are reported missing are returned safely in a short period of time. But in cases where children are still missing, we must never give up trying to find them.”

In 2016, children reported missing were in these age categories:

0 to 5 years old – 149

6 to 12 years old – 1,153

13 to 17 years old – 18,600

The clearinghouse documented 24 attempted child abductions involving 14 girls and 10 boys. The suspects were driving vehicles in 95 percent of the situations, and 42 percent of the incidents occurred while the children were walking to or from school.

Additionally, in 2016, six AMBER Alerts were issued, and 13 Endangered Missing Child Alerts were issued. AMBER alerts are designed to bring attention to cases involving an abducted child who is younger than age 18, is at risk of serious bodily harm or death, and is not a runaway.

Endangered Missing Child Alerts apply to situations in which law enforcement cannot determine whether the child was abducted but the disappearance otherwise meets the AMBER Alert criteria.

Currently, more than 600 children are listed as missing in Ohio.