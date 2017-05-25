Ruth Lucille (Huff) Deichler Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Ruth Lucille Huff Deichler, 95, with her family by her side, passed away peacefully at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Vista Center in Lisbon.

Ruth was born October 17, 1921 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Ward Huff and the late Jean (Moore) Huff. She was a lifelong resident of the Hubbard area before moving to Lisbon in 2004.

Ruth was a proud member of the 1940 class of Hubbard High School and made a point of attending its class reunions. She attended the 70th and last reunion in 2010.

After school, she worked at various food markets in the Hubbard area before getting her dream job in the offices of the Hubbard Banking Company. She left that job to raise her family, and later became a U.S. Census worker, sold Avon and for many years was a poll worker during the elections.

Ruth was raised in the Disciple of Christ Church before becoming a Methodist in 1953. She was a member of the United Methodist Churches in Masury, Hubbard and Lisbon. Over the years she was very active in her faith serving on various church boards and organizations.

Ruth will be forever missed by her children, Edward C. (Joan) Deichler of The Villages, Florida, John A. (Carol) Deichler of Lisbon, Ohio and Sandra (James) Colaluca of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Timothy S. Deichler of New Hampshire, Meredith L. Deichler of Columbiana, Ohio, Megan (Thomas) McNear of Lake Tomahawk, Ohio and Shaun (Chelsea) Hall of Austintown, Ohio and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a cousin, Mary Lou McDowell of West Covina, California, sister-in-law, Marie Pearce of Murrieta, California and brother-in-law, Albert Yereb of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Her husband, C. Edward Deichler, whom she married on February 16, 1946, preceded her in death on May 18, 2000. She was also preceded in death by two great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Vista Center for their care and support during her stay.

The family also suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Lepper Library, 303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Betsy Schenk officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday, May 30 at the funeral home.

Friends and family may express condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, May 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.