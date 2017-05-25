Southwest Ohio damaged by tornadoes, flooding traps 15

Suspected tornado damage was reported Wednesday night in Clark, Greene and Miami counties

Published:
Ohio tornado damage

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say tornadoes that touched down in three southwest Ohio counties have caused damage while 15 people trapped by flooding had to be rescued from a park.

Suspected tornado damage was reported Wednesday night in Clark, Greene and Miami counties. A gas station was destroyed in Clark County and some residents of a nearby damaged apartment complex were evacuated.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Fifteen people gathered for a birthday party became trapped at a Madison Township park in Butler County after flood waters rose over a bridge. Rescuers led them to safety through a wooded area at the back of a golf course.

A flash flood warning was issued until noon Thursday in parts of southwest Ohio, southeast Indiana and northern Kentucky.

