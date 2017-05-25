Spirit Airlines takes off in Pittsburgh

The carrier announced it was expanding service to Pittsburgh in February and began then selling tickets to seven destinations

Spirit Airlines

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KWBN) – Flights out of Pittsburgh on Spirit Airlines began Thursday.

The carrier announced it was expanding service to Pittsburgh in February and began then selling tickets to seven destinations. Flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) begin May 25. Spirit will also begin flights to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles over the next several weeks

Pittsburgh to/from Service Start Date Frequency

  • Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) May 25, 2017 Once daily
  • Myrtle Beach (MYR) May 25, 2017 Once daily (seasonal)
  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL) June 15, 2017 3 days/week
  • Orlando (MCO) June 22, 2017 Once daily
  • Las Vegas (LAS) June 22, 2017 Once daily
  • Houston (IAH) July 13, 2017 Once daily
  • Los Angeles (LAX) July 13, 2017 Once daily

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Western Pennsylvania with new service from Pittsburgh International Airport,” said Mark Kopczak, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. “With ultra-low fares to some of the hottest destinations in our network, we expect to give many more travelers the chance to save on airfare and spend their extra cash going on vacation or visiting friends and relatives.”

Spirit is known for low-cost, bare bones, airfare where customers can add a la carte-style amenities to their tickets such as extra bags, seat assignments, and refreshments.

