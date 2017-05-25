Storm Team 27: Scattered showers taper off Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Thursday rainfall will add up throughout the period with more than 0.50″ to 0.75″ possible in many spots. Some areas could see more.

The unsettled weather will last through Friday morning. The holiday weekend will feature warm temperatures with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm. The best chance for rain this weekend will be Saturday night and Sunday. A small risk for a shower or storm Saturday and Monday.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorms. (90%)

High: 67

Thursday night: Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (70%)

Low: 53

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Mainly early. (60% AM)

High: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 77 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 77 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 69 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 47

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.