Storm Team 27: Showers throughout today

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio Weather rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Thursday looks soggy at times with rain and embedded thunderstorms.  Rainfall will add up throughout the period with more than 0.50″ to 0.75″ possible in many spots.  Some areas could see more.

The unsettled weather will last through Friday morning.  The holiday weekend will feature warm temperatures with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm.  The best chance for rain this weekend will be Saturday night and Sunday.  A small risk for a shower or storm Saturday and Monday.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 67

Thursday night:  Scattered showers.  Chance for thunder.  (70%)
Low:  53

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Mainly early. (60% AM)
High: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 77 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 69 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a showers. (40%)
High: 64 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 65  Low: 47

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s