Storm Team 27: Small risk for a shower Friday

Rain showers will stay in the forecast overnight. Small chance for patchy fog. Lows will slide into the middle 50’s.

A small risk for a shower Friday with a high in the middle 60’s. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast Friday night.

The weekend will feature warmer temperatures in the 70’s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday with more showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.

Memorial day will bring a small risk for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the middle 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm. (40%)

Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 66 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 69 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 53

