The 13,000 square feet that $3.9 million can buy in Transfer, Pa.



TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – The asking price for a mansion overlooking the Shenango Reservoir is $3.9 million, which, if auctioned for that price, will be the most ever paid for a house anywhere around Youngstown.

The mansion sits on Carrier Road in Transfer, north and west of the Route 18 causeway. It’s 13,000 square feet on 90 acres with the reservoir in the background. There are six bedrooms, six full baths, and three half baths.

From the back, it’s all windows and arches. The open design allows for a view of the reservoir and all along the back of the house. The house was designed for views of the water from virtually every room.

Realtor Mark Jennings described it as having a “fabulous open air kitchen” with a Vulcan restaurant grade range and a 360 fireplace — all of which opens into the dining room.

Jennings, with Pittsburgh-based Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty, said it’s as nice as anything in the city.

“This is one of the most beautiful homes we have ever seen.”

There’s an indoor pool and if you’re in the great room, you can see the water through the plexiglass floor. Jennings said the great room is a personal favorite of the current homeowners.

There’s also a stacked stone wine cellar, a theater room, and the view through the doors of the master bedroom — which has a balcony.

There’s also a 5,000 square foot lodge, horse stables, and a helicopter pad.

The house will be sold at auction without reserve, meaning it will be sold regardless of price. So while the asking price is $3.9 million, it will likely go for less.

If you’re an interested buyer, there will be open houses Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. The auction will be Wednesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes.

Transfer mansion View as list View as gallery Open Gallery