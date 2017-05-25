Trial on local charges against Ashtabula murder suspect to begin

John Bove did not waive extradition to Ashtabula County, meaning he will face his local charges now

John Bove
SHARON: Arrested May 11 - John Bove, 36, charged with felony fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Mercer County and kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle in Ashtabula County

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Ashtabula murder suspect John Bove did not waive his extradition on Thursday.

Bove faces fleeing and eluding charges here in Mercer County, stemming from a traffic stop in Sharon.

He also faces murder and kidnapping charges in Ashtabula County, accused of killing Kara Zdanczewski, the 13-year-old daughter of his friend.

In addition to his local charges, Bove is also facing a federal probation violation.

Since he didn’t waive extradition, Bove’s case on the local charges will be heard first. He’s due back in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas at 9 a.m. July 25.

