Updated Regional Softball & Baseball Tournament Schedule

Thursday – May 25th

ALL GAMES RAINED OUT

Friday – May 26th

SOFTBALL

D4 – Mathews vs. St. Thomas Aquinas – 2pm at Kent State

BASEBALL

D2 – Canfield vs. Chagrin Falls – 5pm at Hudson

D3 – Crestview vs. Chippewa – 2pm at Massillon

D3 – Champion vs. Lutheran West – 5pm at Massillon

D4 – Western Reserve vs. Dalton – 4pm at PipeYard

D4 – Warren JFK vs. New Riegel – 6:30pm at PipeYard

Saturday – May 27

SOFTBALL

D3 – Champion vs. Massillon Tuslaw – 12pm at Massillon

D4 – Mathews / Aquinas vs. Hillsdale / Lucas – 12pm at Kent

BASEBALL

D2 – Canfield / Chagrin Falls vs. NDCL / Tallmadge – 12pm at Hudson

D3 – Crestview / Chippewa vs. Champion / Lutheran West – TBA at Massillon

D4 – Western Reserve / Dalton vs. Warren JFK / New Riegel – TBA at PipeYard