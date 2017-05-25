Woman leads police on high speed chase in Youngstown

Christina Gradillas faces several charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman led them on a high-speed chase early Thursday before jumping out of the car and trying to run away.

According to a police report, officers were patrolling the area of Zedaker Street and E. Avondale Avenue about 12:52 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a Honda CRV crossed the center line and almost hit the cruiser.

The officer attempted to pull the car over but the driver, later identified as Christina Gradillas, 37, took off. Gradillas led police on a chase, at times reaching 80 miles per hour and crossing through intersections without stopping. The vehicle was also damaged as it hit railroad tracks on E. Indianola Avenue, the report stated.

At one point, Gradillas stopped on E. Boston Avenue where a passenger got out and ran away.

The pursuit continued until the Gradillas stopped on Zedaker Street where she got out and attempted to run away but was caught in the 900 block of Pasadena Avenue.

When police searched Gradillas, they found a purple velvet bag containing four used needles and two burnt spoons, according to the report.

While at the jail, police said that Gradillas took a small white rock from her body cavity, put it in her mouth and swallowed it before officers could stop her.

Gradillas was taken to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose. She was later returned to the jail where she was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device, failure to comply with a police order, driving under suspension, obstructing official business, having drug paraphernalia and conveyance into a detention facility.

