Children running naked outside alerted investigators to dead woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a home on Youngstown’s south side after receiving reports that naked children were running around outside of the home.

When they got inside the E. Avondale Avenue home on Thursday afternoon, they found their mother dead in the closet.

Police said they believe the woman’s death may have been caused by a drug overdose, but the coroner will determine the cause.

A neighbor had the children when officers arrived. Mahoning County Children Services was also called to the scene to take custody of them.

At this time, the victim hasn’t been identified.

WKBN is at the scene working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.