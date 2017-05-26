Ada M. Haviland Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, Ohio, for Ada M. Haviland, 95, of Youngstown, Ohio, who went home to her heavenly Father on Friday morning, May 26, 2017.

Ada was born May 28, 1921, in Lowellville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Angus and Florence (Matheny) McKechnie and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1938 and also graduated from Youngstown College with a business degree. She was a home manager; her family and church were very important to her. She was an active member of Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, where she enjoyed her years as the Camp ECCO representative. Ada was a member of Parkview Rebekah Lodge of Canfield. She and her family enjoyed traveling throughout the country, camping along the way and had wintered in Florida for many years.

Her husband, Wayne C. Haviland, whom she married July 10, 1946, died June 23, 2007. She leaves three daughters, Barbara Gayle Haviland of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Rebecca Jane (Jeffrey) Hathaway of Centreville, Virginia and Heather Bell (David Stehlin) Haviland of East Amwell, New Jersey; one son, Chap (Michelle) Haviland of Girard; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a great-grandchild due in January.

Besides her parents, Ada was preceded in death by two daughters, Ellen Haviland and Suzanne Ruth Haviland; a granddaughter, Hannah Stehlin; two sisters, Florence Lebda and Edith Becker; two brothers, Angus McKechnie, Jr. and Amos McKechnie.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the church for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Camp ECCO, 5140 Pioneer Rd. Carollton, OH 44615. Arrangements have been entrusted by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



Order Flowers Here