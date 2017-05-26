Allan D. Martin Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Allan D. Martin, 86, formerly of Lisbon, Ohio, passed away in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center on Friday, May 26, 2017.

Allan was born June 17, 1930, in West Point, Ohio, to the late William M. and Fern M. (Culler) Martin.

He worked as a lineman for AT&T for 17 years and retired in 1987.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He loved gardening and being outdoors, especially to take care of the yard. He worked hard and instilled a strong work ethic in his daughters. During his retirement years, he did a lot of woodworking. His specialty was making personalized clocks for his friends and family. Above all, he lived for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley A. (Zeitler) Martin, whom he married March 7, 1959; his daughters, Jean Martin of West Point, Carol (James) Sambroak of Myrtle Beach and Lee Anne Claflin of Howland; grandchildren, Renee Claflin, Dennis, Sean Sambroak and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, William M. Martin, Shirley Dillinger and Joyce Laney.

The family will receive friends and family during memorial calling hours from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at the Weber Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions are suggested to the West Point Fire Department, 42572 SR 518, Lisbon, OH 44432.



