Ashtabula County staying in TAG drug task force

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ashtabula County will remain in the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group drug task force.

On Thursday, Ashtabula County Commissioners voted to rescind its termination from the task force. The decision was made after a recommendation of Ashtabula County TAG Advisory Board representatives.

In April, Ashtabula County officials said they were upset that Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe decided to remove TAG Captain Jeff Orr without consulting them.

Monroe said he was replacing Orr with Howland detective Tony Villanueva because of “philosophical differences.”

After meeting with Trumbull County officials, the Commissioners said they believe that TAG should continue as the parties work through their differences.

A news release from Ashtabula County says they’re confident that TAG can continue effectively and aggressively enforcing drug trafficking and possession laws, as well as providing programming and treatment options.