Batcho leads Champion to Regional Semifinal win

The Flashes advance to face Chippewa in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 10AM at Massillon Washington High School

Champion's Drake Batcho was dominant on the mound, finishing with 10 strikeouts in a 9-3 win over Lutheran West in the Regional Semifinals.

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion cruised past Lutheran West 9-3 in the Division II Baseball Regional Semifinals in Massillon on Friday.

The Flashes scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead, and never looked back.

Aaron Williams led the way with 3 RBI’s, finishing the day 1-4. Drake Batcho went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s. Nolan Yartz went 2-4 with an RBI.

Lucas Nasonti and Kyle Forrest each went 1-2 on the day.

Drake Batcho was dominant on the mound, finishing with 10 strikeouts in the victory.

Champion improves to 25-3 on the season. The Flashes advance to face Chippewa in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 10AM at Massillon Washington High School.

