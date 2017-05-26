Big inning powers Mathews softball to Regional Final

The Mustangs advance to play Lucas Saturday at noon

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews softball team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-3 Friday in a Division IV Regional Semifinal at Kent State University.

The Mustangs trailed most of the game, but the offense came to life in the 5th inning. Mathews scored all 6 of their runs, thanks to 4 errors by the Knights.

Pitcher Nicole Watts had another strong outing for the Mustangs to help preserve from the circle. Isabella Sherban led the Knights’ offense with a solo home run in the 3rd inning.

Mathews advances to play Lucas (21-6) in the Regional Championship Saturday at noon, back at Kent State.

