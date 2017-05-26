BMW recalls 7-Series cars because doors can fly open

By Published:
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

DETROIT (AP) – BMW is recalling more than 45,000 older 7-Series cars in the U.S. because the doors can open unexpectedly while they’re being driven.

The recall covers cars from the 2005 through 2008 model years that have the comfort access and soft door close options.

BMW says the doors may appear to be closed and latched but can inadvertently open due to road conditions or occupant contact with the door. A sudden opening could cause someone to be ejected or increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The company says in documents posted by the government that the latches can malfunction over time. The documents didn’t say if the problem had caused any crashes or injuries.

BMW doesn’t have a fix yet. Owners with questions can contact BMW at (800) 525-7417.

