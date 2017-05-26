Boardman man charged with illegal firearm possession

Andre Madison, Jr. is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Andre Madison; charged with a federal firearms violation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing federal firearm violation charges.

Andre L. Madison, Jr., 26, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

An indictment says Madison had a revolver and ammunition in March, despite a burglary and aggravated assault conviction in Mahoning County, which made gun possession illegal.

His case was investigated by the ATF and the Youngstown Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute firearms crimes and people who illegally carry guns after being convicted of serious crimes,” said David A. Sierleja, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

