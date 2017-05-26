Boardman YMCA prepares for summer with water safety event

The Splash into Summer Water Safety Event will be from 1-3 p.m. at the YMCA's Boardman location

Davis Family YMCA in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Before the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman opens its outdoor pools for the summer season, it’s going to hold a two-hour community water safety event this Saturday.

The Splash into Summer Water Safety Event will be from 1-3 p.m. at the YMCA’s Boardman location, 45 McClurg Road.

According to the YMCA, drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages five to 14. So, this water safety education event is being held for young swimmers and their parents.

The YMCA is also offering new summer membership packages, valid May 27 through Sept. 10 for $475.

For more information, call the Davis Family YMCA at 330-480-5656. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

