Bonifacio’s hit caps Royals’ rally in 6-4 win over Indians

Miller retired Salvador Perez on a foul out, but Bonifacio's double to left-center scored both runners.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jorge Bonifacio’s two-run double off Andrew Miller broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Kansas City Royals past the Cleveland Indians 6-4 on Friday night.

The Royals entered the game with the lowest winning percentage in the AL, but rallied from an early 4-0 deficit.

Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Mike Moustakas’ solo home run in the fifth tied the game.

Lorenzo Cain started the winning rally with a single off Bryan Shaw (1-1). Miller got Eric Hosmer to hit a ground ball, but shortstop Francisco Lindor booted a backhand attempt for his fourth error of the season.

