Columbiana honors graduate with cerebral palsy overcomes challenges

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – An extraordinary Columbiana High School student graduated with honors last week, despite several challenges and spending most of her life in and out of hospitals.

Lexi Krosky was born with cerebral palsy, is legally blind, and lives her life in a wheelchair.

“She’s been in the hospital, she’s had more surgeries than birthdays, so there’s still a lot of scary stuff, days that we have,” said her mother, Rachel Krosky.

But last Sunday, after being named to the National Honor Society, Lexi graduated from Columbiana High School with honors.

“Lexi worked very hard in high school, she studied a lot. It’s important for her to do well,” Rachel said.

She also fit right in and was a cheerleader all four years.

“The fans are amazing. If she’s not there, they’re asking if she’s okay and she’s healthy because they worry about her,” Rachel said.

Lexi’s mother only had good things to say about Columbiana Schools.

“When she walks to the door, she got 20 football players opening the doors for her. It’s so beautiful, so much love there.”

The high school grad has also worked to improve the quality of life for other people with disabilities.

Lexi likes Columbiana’s Circle K, but couldn’t go inside because it wasn’t handicap accessible. So she wrote a letter — and now there’s a wheelchair ramp.

For Christmas and her birthday, all she wanted were letters from loved ones because of what they say.

“That you’re awesome, I miss you, I’m praying for you, get better,” Lexi said.

To get to her bedroom, you have to pass through her door of fame. Lexi’s a huge Full House fan. She was on the set recently and took a picture with the cast. There are also pictures with Nicki Minaj, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Sandler.

“For her to get a diploma and to graduate with honors, that’s amazing,” Rachel said. “I’m so honored I get to be her mom, I get to see this stuff. So I’m very lucky.”

The graduation standards for students with disabilities are different than for students without. Nonetheless, there are standards and Lexi graduated with a GPA above a 3.5.

As far as what’s next, Lexi is thinking about working for The Purple Cat and maybe taking some online classes through Youngstown State.

