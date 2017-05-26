Dale L. Marshall II Obituary

May 26, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Dale L. Marshall II, 49, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017.

He was born on April 12, 1968.

Funeral arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.


Order Flowers Here