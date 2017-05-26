Dog bite kills 3-week-old baby left unattended in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Michigan are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old girl.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home on Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Terry Dixon said the baby was left alone in a glider — similar to a bouncer — while several adults were on the porch. One of the adults went to check on the infant after about five minutes and noticed she had been bitten, Dixon said.

A Pit Bull was near the child with blood around its mouth, detectives said. Two other dogs were also in the house but not nearby, according to Dixon. He Dsaid the three dogs — all Pit Bulls — were not confined to an area in the house.

Police said they were notified about the situation at 2 a.m. Friday by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where the baby was taken. The infant had emergency surgery but died Friday morning, officers said.

An autopsy showed the baby girl’s injuries were consistent with a dog bite.

“This is a very, very tragic situation,” Dixon said.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, he reminded people not to leave children unattended around dogs or cats.

“Always keep a watchful eye on vulnerable youth and that’s what makes this difficult to report on.”

The dogs were taken to Kent County Animal Shelter, where they are under quarantine.

“Just the breed of a Pit Bull by itself is not enough to condemn it. Any dog can bite,” Dixon said.

He said at least one other child lives at the home. Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation and is investigating.

Police said no one has been charged in the case but officers will sit down with the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges should be filed.

Officers are not releasing names of the infant or those involved in the case at this time.

