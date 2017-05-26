Downtown Youngstown hopes to attract new crowd with summer events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer events in downtown Youngstown and this year, they’re changing things up.

“We’re well on our way to a different landscape, realistically, a different skyline,” said City Event Coordinator Mike McGiffin.

Last year, the Downtown Shutdown concert series was the big event. The goal was to attract younger people to the downtown nightlife and pick up where the city’s old event, Party on the Plaza, left off. But it didn’t exactly get the crowd the city was hoping for.

Looking toward downtown’s future, the City of Youngstown now has a different target demographic in mind for its events.

“We do, I think, have a good representation of family life in the downtown but it’s clear that come 9:00, 10:00 at night, the crowd is usually 35 or younger and I think that’s realistically pretty generous,” McGiffin said.

McGiffin said they’ll still have some events for the younger crowd but this year, they’re going to target families and people 35 and older.

“I would think that that’s where the demographics is as far as the financial ability to pay and hang around longer,” Mark Argiro said.

An amphitheater, a hotel, and new bars and restaurants are all set to open downtown by the summer of 2018. But to get the crowd the city wants then, it’s focusing on attracting people downtown now.

“You’re going to see a lot of similarities of years’ past and probably years’ future,” McGiffin said.

He said they’re coming out with a new event series, similar to the old Party on the Plaza.

The first artist in the series will be announced next week.

“It’s a Youngstown band who’s been very successful over the years. They haven’t played in maybe nine years and we’re doing a return show of them,” McGiffin said.

He said there are talks of a full-service restaurant and bar opening in the downtown area, in addition to a former restaurant’s transformation.

“The Youngstown Club, former 5th Floor, is going through some transitions to figure out what it needs to be able to package itself back out as a full-blown restaurant.”

There will also be a greater emphasis on the wine and its makers during this year’s Wine and Jazz Fest.

We have a list of lots of other summer festivals and events around the area on WKBN.com.

