LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Police Chief John Soldano was charged with theft after a state audit uncovered more than $7,500 missing from two department accounts.

Soldano served with the Leetonia Police Department for 26 years. He resigned from office in October 2015.

According to the indictment, the theft occurred in June 2013.

Bond for Soldano was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court June 8.