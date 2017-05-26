Girard crime activity: Police respond to 2 overdoses in less than 3 hours

Sunday, May 21

10:45 a.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a woman reported that her prescription medication was missing and she believed that her neighbor stole it.

4:38 p.m. – 500 block of E. Kline St., the chair of the Friends of the Mahoning Valley River Club said three signs advertising Riverfest were stolen.

8:44 p.m. – 1700 block of N. State St., police said a group of juveniles came from a car that was stuck in a muddy area behind the Old Dominion Freightliner Co. Daniel Peterson was charged with criminal trespass. A 17-year-old girl, who police said began yelling at a police officer, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Monday, May 22

7:52 a.m. – 100 block of W. Second St., a man reported that someone came into his apartment through an unlocked door and stole his Playstation video game console and controller, 12 games, and $20 in cash. One of the controllers was found in a neighbor’s yard and a fence in the yard appeared to be trampled.

1:10 p.m. – 100 block of E. Wilson St., a man told police his ex-girlfriend has been stalking him. He said he was at a friend’s house when he saw her drive by three separate times in her boyfriend’s truck. He said he has repeatedly tried to cut ties with the woman but she keeps contacting him.

4:06 p.m. – W. Second Street and Jones Court, William Chase and Austin Long charged with disorderly conduct and attempted assault. Police said the two were involved in a fistfight in the intersection.

Tuesday, May 23

7:48 a.m. – 100 block of Mosier Rd., Elmer Gordon arrested and charged with public indecency. Police said Gordon was walking in the area in front of the Liberty Park Apartments wearing only a t-shirt and socks. Chief Norman asked Gordon why he was walking with no pants on and he replied, “They fell off,” according to a police report. Officers found jeans and undergarments lying on the ground nearby.

3:25 p.m. – 100 block of Morris Ave., a man reported someone had removed all of the mail from his locked mailbox. He believed an ex-girlfriend was responsible because she may have a key.

4:34 p.m. – 200 block of E. Wilson Ave., a woman discovered her husband on the floor, foaming at the mouth, and called 911. Police said a metal pipe was found on the kitchen countertop and the man was given an opioid overdose reversal drug before being taken to the hospital. Charges are pending.

7:00 p.m. – 100 block of Hazel St., a woman was taken to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose and police reported finding a heroin kit in her purse. Charges are pending.

7:46 p.m. – 100 block of E. Main St., a woman reported she was bitten by the neighbor’s dog after it got loose. Her husband told police the dog’s owner then threatened them. The dog owner said he saw the woman trying to chain up his dog before it jumped on her.

Wednesday, May 24

12:23 a.m. – 700 block of E. Prospect St., a 16-year-old boy was charged with a curfew violation after a report of a suspicious person near Prospect Elementary School. The boy told police he had been in a fight with his mother and left to “cool off.”

Disclaimer: The listed reports do not represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

