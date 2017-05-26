Hackers targeted local Chipotle restaurants for card information

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) – After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen.
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Friday that hackers used malware to steal customers’ payment card data, including account numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes.
The hacking occurred between March 24 and April 18.
Chipotle said it doesn’t know how many payment cards have been affected, but said the malware has since been removed.
Three restaurants in the Valley were affected:
WARREN:
1922 Niles-Courtland Road SE from March 25 to April 18
BOARDMAN:
525 Boardman-Poland Rd. from March 24 to April 18
HERMITAGE:
125 N. Hermitage Road from March 26 to April 18
Several other Chipotle locations in the region were also affected:
- OHIO
- Akron:
825 W. Market Street from March 25 to April 18
790 Arlington Ridge from March 25 to April 18
3890 Medina Rd. from March 25 to April 18
272 E. Exchange Street from March 26 to April 18
- Cleveland:
3471 Steelyard Drive from March 25 to April 18
224 Euclid Avenue from March 26 to April 18
16729 Lorain Avenue from March 26 to April 18
11452 Euclid Ave from March 26 to April 18
- Cleveland Heights:
2783 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD from March 25 to April 18
- Cuyahoga Falls:
371 Howe Avenue from March 25 to April 18
2042 Portage Trail from March 26 to April 18
- PENNSYLVANIA
- Cranberry Township:
20024 Route 19 from March 26 to April 18
- Pittsburgh:
8870 Covenant Ave from March 27 to April 18
509 Clairton Blvd. from March 26 to April 18
4861 McKnight Road from March 26 to April 18
4800 Baum Blvd. from March 26 to April 18
3615 Forbes Ave from March 28 to April 18
300 McHolme Drive from March 27 to April 18
211 Forbes Ave from March 26 to April 18
1720 Washington Road from March 26 to April 18
1614 Cochran Road from March 26 to April 18
1027 Freeport Road from March 27 to April 18
You can use Chipotle’s Data Breach Tool to see a full list of affected restaurants from around the country.