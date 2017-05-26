Hackers targeted local Chipotle restaurants for card information

During the data breach this spring, the Chipotle restaurants in Boardman, Hermitage, and Warren were affected

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Dec. 27, 2015 file photo, shows a Chipotle restaurant at Union Station in Washington. Chipotle says it will start a marketing push in February to begin its road to recovery after a series of food scares, and that it's confident it can win back customers over time. The remarks from executives come after Chipotle's sales plunged 30 percent in December. Its troubles began after an E. coli outbreak came to light at the end of October. Several weeks later, norovirus sickened dozens at a Chipotle in Boston.
FILE - This Dec. 27, 2015 file photo, shows a Chipotle restaurant at Union Station in Washington. Chipotle says it will start a marketing push in February to begin its road to recovery after a series of food scares, and that it's confident it can win back customers over time. The remarks from executives come after Chipotle's sales plunged 30 percent in December. Its troubles began after an E. coli outbreak came to light at the end of October. Several weeks later, norovirus sickened dozens at a Chipotle in Boston. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) – After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Friday that hackers used malware to steal customers’ payment card data, including account numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes.

The hacking occurred between March 24 and April 18.

Chipotle said it doesn’t know how many payment cards have been affected, but said the malware has since been removed.

Three restaurants in the Valley were affected:

WARREN:
1922 Niles-Courtland Road SE from March 25 to April 18

BOARDMAN:
525 Boardman-Poland Rd. from March 24 to April 18

HERMITAGE:
125 N. Hermitage Road from March 26 to April 18

Several other Chipotle locations in the region were also affected:

  • OHIO
    • Akron:
      825 W. Market Street from March 25 to April 18
      790 Arlington Ridge from March 25 to April 18
      3890 Medina Rd. from March 25 to April 18
      272 E. Exchange Street from March 26 to April 18
    • Cleveland:
      3471 Steelyard Drive from March 25 to April 18
      224 Euclid Avenue from March 26 to April 18
      16729 Lorain Avenue from March 26 to April 18
      11452 Euclid Ave from March 26 to April 18
    • Cleveland Heights:
      2783 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD from March 25 to April 18
    • Cuyahoga Falls:
      371 Howe Avenue from March 25 to April 18
      2042 Portage Trail from March 26 to April 18
  • PENNSYLVANIA
    • Cranberry Township:
      20024 Route 19 from March 26 to April 18
    • Pittsburgh:
      8870 Covenant Ave from March 27 to April 18
      509 Clairton Blvd. from March 26 to April 18
      4861 McKnight Road from March 26 to April 18
      4800 Baum Blvd. from March 26 to April 18
      3615 Forbes Ave from March 28 to April 18
      300 McHolme Drive from March 27 to April 18
      211 Forbes Ave from March 26 to April 18
      1720 Washington Road from March 26 to April 18
      1614 Cochran Road from March 26 to April 18
      1027 Freeport Road from March 27 to April 18

You can use Chipotle’s Data Breach Tool to see a full list of affected restaurants from around the country.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s