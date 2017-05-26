Hackers targeted local Chipotle restaurants for card information

Related Coverage Chipotle warning customers of data breach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) – After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Friday that hackers used malware to steal customers’ payment card data, including account numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes.

The hacking occurred between March 24 and April 18.

Chipotle said it doesn’t know how many payment cards have been affected, but said the malware has since been removed.

Three restaurants in the Valley were affected:

WARREN:

1922 Niles-Courtland Road SE from March 25 to April 18

BOARDMAN:

525 Boardman-Poland Rd. from March 24 to April 18

HERMITAGE:

125 N. Hermitage Road from March 26 to April 18

Several other Chipotle locations in the region were also affected:

OHIO Akron:

825 W. Market Street from March 25 to April 18

790 Arlington Ridge from March 25 to April 18

3890 Medina Rd. from March 25 to April 18

272 E. Exchange Street from March 26 to April 18 Cleveland:

3471 Steelyard Drive from March 25 to April 18

224 Euclid Avenue from March 26 to April 18

16729 Lorain Avenue from March 26 to April 18

11452 Euclid Ave from March 26 to April 18 Cleveland Heights:

2783 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD from March 25 to April 18 Cuyahoga Falls:

371 Howe Avenue from March 25 to April 18

2042 Portage Trail from March 26 to April 18

PENNSYLVANIA Cranberry Township:

20024 Route 19 from March 26 to April 18 Pittsburgh:

8870 Covenant Ave from March 27 to April 18

509 Clairton Blvd. from March 26 to April 18

4861 McKnight Road from March 26 to April 18

4800 Baum Blvd. from March 26 to April 18

3615 Forbes Ave from March 28 to April 18

300 McHolme Drive from March 27 to April 18

211 Forbes Ave from March 26 to April 18

1720 Washington Road from March 26 to April 18

1614 Cochran Road from March 26 to April 18

1027 Freeport Road from March 27 to April 18



You can use Chipotle’s Data Breach Tool to see a full list of affected restaurants from around the country.

