James E. Barbe Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – James E. Barbe, 79, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017, at Washington Square VA Hospice Center in Warren, Ohio, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born July 23, 1937, in North Bloomfield, the son of Stanley and Mary Kathine (Kelgore) Barbe.

He attended North Bloomfield High School before entering in to the United States Army in February 1956, serving his country until his honorable discharge in 1962. While in the Army, he spent 1956-1958 attending cooking school in the Quartermaster 46, Munich, Germany. He then joined the Eighth Infantry Division HQ CO Third Battle 61 Infantry Fifth Division in Mainz, Germany, where he met his wife, Brigitta Eva Pfeffer from Dresden, East Germany. They married May 20, 1958 and had four sons together.

Jim was self-employed as a truck driver for 28 years, then worked for Bock Transfer until he retired. He was a life member of American Legion Post 540 in Cortland, a member of the 40/8 of Warren, a member of the Trumbull County Honor Guard, which he enjoyed doing and a member of the Master Mason Lodge 529 of Cortland.

Preceding him in death are his wife of 59 years, Brigitta (Pfeffer) Barbe; his parents, Stanley and Mary (Kelgore) Barbe; three brothers, Robert “R.J.,” William “Bill,” Ralph Barbe and a sister, Martha Barbe Bates.

Surviving are four sons, Rickey (Betsy) of Warren, Ronney (Teresa) of Mineral Ridge, Randey (Carol) of Garrettsville and Rodney (Vicki) Barbe of Bristolville; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one sister, Dora Mae Peterson of North Bloomfield.

Friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow at Sager Cemetery in Bristolville. Masonic services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the funeral home. Material contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.



