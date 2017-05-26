James Harvey Bowers, Sr. Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio – James H. Bowers, Sr., 82, of State Route 7 and a lifelong resident of Rogers, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017, at his home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness.

He was born January 6, 1935, in Rogers, son of the late Charles and Ruth Granger Bowers.

James worked as a Machinist at Arrowhead in Columbiana, as well as, Sekely Industries in Salem prior to his retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed farming and was owner/operator of Bowers Vegetable Stand in Rogers. When not farming, James enjoyed spending time with his family and most especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cathy James Bowers; two sons, James (Heather) Bowers, Jr., of New Manchester, West Virginia and Matthew Bowers of Rogers; three daughters, Susan (Ken) Rausch, Karen (Lyle) Miyamrua and Kathy (Barry) Willis, all of Washington; one stepdaughter, Chaundra (Steve) Hamilton of Maryland, as well as, 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

James is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Donna Schroeder; two brothers, Glenn and James Bowers and three sisters, Etta Alessio, Martha Schon and Judith Kennedy.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



