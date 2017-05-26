James Merlin Todd Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – James Merlin Todd, 76, of Steubenville Pike Rd., passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, of a short illness.

James was born October 6, 1940 in Lisbon, a son of the late James Leroy and Mary (White) Todd.

He was a welder and a self-employed mechanic who owned and operated his own shop.

James leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Shaffer) Todd, whom he married on July 20, 1957. He is also survived by his children, James (Patty) Todd, Jr. of Lisbon, Daniel (Mindy) Todd of Catlettsburgh, Kentucky, Ricky (Debbie) Todd of East Liverpool, Russell Todd of Lisbon, John (Theresa) Todd of Lisbon, Marci (Tony) Adams of Lisbon and Jason (Jan) Todd of East Liverpool; sisters, Patricia (John) Moyles of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Mary Ellen Ketchum of Salineville; brother, David (Linda) Todd of Lisbon. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Lee Todd.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Chalmer Perkins officiating.

Burial will follow at the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 and one hour prior to services on Thursday, June 1 at the funeral home.

Friends and family may also send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

