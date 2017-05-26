John Lancy Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, for John Lancy, 95, of Poland, Ohio, who went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on January 5, 1922, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, son of the late Andrew and Annie (Bocan) Lancy.

John graduated from Newton Falls High School. He served his country from 1942 until 1945 in the U.S. Army and was a Purple Heart recipient. John retired from Youngstown Metal Products as a die setter in 1982, after more than 35 years.

John was a kind, loving and generous man who enjoyed gardening, being outside and more than anything, adored spending time with his family. He tremendously cared for people in his life and touched the lives of everyone that he met along his life’s journey.

He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Frances (Mrofchak) Lancy; his children, Lorraine Lancy, Jeffrey (Juliana) Lancy and Carole (Rick) Lauer; grandchildren, Kelly Bailey, David Lancy, Courtney Lancy (James) Campana, Daniel Lancy, Cari Lauer and Eric Lauer; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Dickens; his brother, Edward Lancy and his sister, Helen Lesnak.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sons, Lawrence Lancy, who died in 2015 and a stillborn son, Kenneth Lancy; two brothers, Andrew and Clarence Lancy and two sisters, Margaret Werchey and Annie Petro.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Kirila Funeral Home Inc., 258 Poland Ave. in Struthers, Ohio, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Donations can be made in John’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. in Youngstown, Ohio or Mass Intentions at Christ Our Savior Parish.

