Local police officers gather to remember the fallen

The service started with a procession beginning at WKBN's station

Police officers from all around the Valley gathered together Friday to honor fallen officers at the annual Police Officers Memorial.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day is set aside as a time to remember those who gave their lives in service.

The service started with a procession beginning at WKBN’s station. The Blue Knights, an international law enforcement motorcycle club, gathered in the WKBN parking lot about 9 a.m.

Riders led the procession to Mount Carmel Church in Youngstown for the service and luncheon.

The family of every fallen officer from the Mahoning Valley was invited.

“We want everyone to know that we support the public. We serve the public, and we’d like to invite them to honor our guys that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Rick Alli, president of Lodge 28 Youngstown Fraternal Order of Police.

Speakers included Boardman’s police chief and the former state secretary from theFraternal Order of Police.

