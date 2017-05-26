North Ridgeville humane officer fired after killing baby rabbits

The officer was fired Wednesday

By Published:
Baby rabbits killed in North Ridgeville.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio humane officer has been fired after he was accused of breaching procedure in killing five baby rabbits.

A man had asked North Ridgeville police for help after he accidentally killed a rabbit with his lawnmower and then discovered five more. The man, Sheldon Jones, says he thought the surviving animals might be taken to a shelter. Instead, he says Humane Officer Barry Accorti grabbed them, took them to his truck and quickly broke their necks.

Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday, but they don’t believe he broke any laws.

Accorti spent three decades as a police officer in North Ridgeville and rejoined the department as a humane officer after his retirement. He declined to comment on his firing.

According to WJW Fox 8, Accorti faced controversy in the past, including in 2013 when several people wanted him fired after he was accused of killing feral kittens.

The police chief said he does not believe Accorti violated any criminal laws, but Jones and Sheehan said they want him to be criminally charged.

