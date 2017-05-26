Ronald L. Plummer Obituary

SUMMITVILLE, Ohio – Ronald L. Plummer, age 74, of Summitville, Ohio, formerly of Salem, Ohio, died at 4:33 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2017, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 21, 1943, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Ira and Mildred (Heinbuch) Plummer.

Ron graduated from Western Reserve High School and was a mold technician at American Standard for 15 years until his retirement in 2005. He had previously worked at E.W. Bliss. Ron was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the American Legion in Salineville.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany during peacetime.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Mildred Plummer Holmes and Ira L. Plummer and a son, Aaron Plummer.

Survivors include a sister, Joyce (John) Johanyak of Doylestown; brother, David L. (Barb) Plummer of Salem; four grandchildren, Faith Plummer, Nakkiya Plummer, Malayna Plummer and Maddison Plummer; special friends, Shonda and Sean Devine of Summitville and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Meta Cramer officiating. Military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard will follow the funeral service. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 and Salem Visiting Nurses, 718 East 3rd Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



