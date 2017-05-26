Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and breezy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A small risk for a shower Friday with a high in the middle 60’s. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast Friday night.
The weekend will feature warmer temperatures in the 70’s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday with more showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.
Memorial day will bring a small risk for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the middle 70’s.
THE FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 65
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
Low: 47
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 51
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 76 Low: 56
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 55
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 66 Low: 50
Thursday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 69 Low: 48
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 53
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.