Storm Team 27: Showers or storms early Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for showers or storms will increase through early Saturday morning. A complex of thunderstorms will push across Ohio overnight clipping our region by early morning. The worst of the weather will be to our southwest. There is still a risk for showers or storms here at home through early morning.

Saturday will bring better weather with the best chance for rain early in the day. There will be a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will push into the middle 70’s.

Sunday will start dry with an increased chance for showers or storms into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong late in the day and into the evening. Temperatures will build into the upper 70’s.

Monday will start with a chance for shower or thunderstorm. Better weather expected through the day as temperatures push into the middle 70’s.

THE FORECAST

Through morning: Showers/storms developing. Some heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (80%)

Low: 51

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (60%)

High: 73

Saturday night: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 53

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. (70%)

High: 77

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (70%)

High: 75 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 51

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 51

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 49

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 49

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.