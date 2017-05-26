Traveling this weekend? Here’s what you need to know

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of the summer travel season.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will have extra patrols will be on the roads watching out for impaired and aggressive drivers.

“Everybody here at the Canfield Post is going to be on the road. All of our troopers are going to be on the road this weekend. We are going to be looking for speed violations, seat belt violations, impaired driving and obviously, we are going to be in the construction zones,” said Sgt. Brian Vail.

The Patrol’s Ticket or Click-it campaign is in full swing and Vail said there will be a zero tolerance for seat belt violations.

According to AAA, more than 40 million people are expected to travel over the 3-day weekend, with Friday being the most traveled day, and it is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in the last 12 years.

Eighty-eight percent of people will travel by car. Memorial Day weekend gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2015. The national average for gasoline as of Friday is $2.37 per gallon, up $.08 from last year. The average price in Ohio is $2.31 and $2.58 in Pennsylvania.

To accommodate the extra traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is suspending construction work on the Turnpike from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The weekend will feature warmer temperatures in the 70s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday with more showers or thunderstorms on Sunday. Memorial day will bring a small risk for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the middle 70’s.

