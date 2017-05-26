Warren crime activity: Police engage in chase with motorized scooter

Wednesday, May 17

7:31 p.m. – 600 block of Main Ave. SW, 26-year-old Ryan Owens, arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property; 18-year-old Tay’Jhon Baugh, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property. Police pulled over Owens’ car, which Baugh was a passenger in, but said he sped away during a traffic stop. Police later caught up with him after he crashed the car on Deerfield Ave. Officers found two stolen guns, ammunition and marijuana during a search.

11 p.m. – 200 block of Atlantic St. NE, 37-year-old David Hollie, charged with domestic violence. Police said the female victim, who was with her four small children when officers arrived, shot a gun inside the house because she feared for her life. Hollie claimed she was trying to kill him. Police said while they were taking Hollie to jail, he started smashing his head against the police cruiser’s partition and tried to make himself throw up at the jail.

Thursday, May 18

3:22 p.m. – W. Market St. and Buckeye St., 35-year-old Jamar Hill, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property. Police tried to pull over Hill, who was driving a motorized scooter, and said he wouldn’t stop. They said he eventually got off the scooter and started running, at which point officers were able to catch him. Police learned the scooter was stolen a few weeks ago.

4:12 p.m. – Parkman Rd. NW and Drexel Ave. NW, 40-year-old Angela Coleman, charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. Police pulled over the car Coleman was riding in for a traffic stop. She tried to hide cocaine in her pants and in her mouth, according to a police report.

Friday, May 19

7:15 p.m. – 300 block of Lane Dr. SW, a female victim claimed she was raped at the Lancer Court apartments.

9 p.m. – 100 block of Laird Ave. NE, police said an apartment was broken into as the result of a fight.

Saturday, May 20

11:15 p.m. – Scott St. NE and Vine Ave. NE, 28-year-old Lajuna Brown, charged with obstructing official business. Police said during a traffic stop, Brown refused to get out of the car and let a K9 search it. They said he continued to argue with officers even after they warned him he would be arrested if he didn’t get out of the car.

Sunday, May 21

8 p.m. – Douglas St. NW and Shalom Ave. NW, officers responded to reports of shots fired and spoke with one victim who had been shot in the arm.

11:46 p.m. – Maryland St. NW and Mahoning Ave. NW, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area. They found a man in the 2200 block of Mahoning Ave. who said when he got out of his car, he heard rustling in the bushes, so he fired a gun at the noise.

Monday, May 22

5:30 p.m. – 300 block of Scott St. NE, 29-year-old Jessica Dean, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of heroin. Police said she also had several warrants out for her arrest. As officers arrested Dean, they found heroin, crack cocaine, a hypodermic syringe, a metal spoon and a crack pipe. She said the crack wasn’t hers, according to a police report.

8:10 p.m. – 1400 block of Lovers Ln. NW, a man told police his neighbor shot at his Pit Bull with a BB gun when the dog ran into his neighbor’s yard. The dog owner said when he tried to stop him, the neighbor hit him in the ribs with the gun.

9:55 p.m. – West Ave. NW and Idylwild St. NW, a man said he was walking on Idylwild St. when two men came up to him with handguns, assaulted him and robbed him.

10:50 p.m. – 1700 block of Parkman Rd. NW, two men robbed Lit’l Mac’s Food Store, according to a police report.

Tuesday, May 23

1:10 a.m. – 300 block of Vine Ave. NE, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with aggravated burglary. The victim said when he got home, he found the teen in his house. He said the teen was trying to leave with his TV, but dropped it in the driveway. Police found the boy outside of the house. He told police he broke in because the victim “snitched” on him, and he wanted to rob him and beat him up, according to a police report.

1:30 a.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., the victim said he was riding his bike on a trail near Harding High School when someone he knew hit him repeatedly with a baseball bat. He told police the suspect then took his bike, necklaces, pocket knife and headphones.

6:15 a.m. – 500 block of North Park Ave., a man told police two suspects beat him up. He said one of them hit him in the head with a chunk of asphalt.

4:39 p.m. – 1800 block of Maplewood St. NE, 47-year-old James Ashby, of Windham, Ohio, arrested and charged with burglary, drug paraphernalia and possession of criminal tools. Officers responded to a home being burglarized and when they arrived, they said they saw Ashby run away. Police chased him through backyards until they were able to catch up with him. Ashby had a crack pipe in his pocket, police said.

Wednesday, May 24

9:15 a.m. – Harmon Ave. NW and High St. NW, 26-year-old James Lovash, arrested and charged with possession of OxyContin; 23-year-old Michael Williams, charged with possession of Suboxone and possession of dangerous drugs. During a traffic stop, police found Suboxone and prescription pills.

10:33 p.m. – 400 block of Tod Ave. SW at Swallow St. SW, 27-year-old Zachery Wilson and 26-year-old Gary Shearer, Jr., both charged with possession of marijuana. Wilson also had an active arrest warrant out of Brookfield. Police found marijuana and prescription pills during a traffic stop.

Thursday, May 25

12:05 a.m. – 300 block of High St. NE, 48-year-old Thomas Knepper, charged with drug paraphernalia. Officers said they noticed what looked like a steak knife in Knepper’s pocket, so they patted him down. They found crack pipes and metal spoons, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: The listed reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.

