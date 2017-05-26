WKBN Caring For Our Community: Volunteers clean up Boardman roadside

Volunteers spent the morning cleaning up bottles, cans, garbage, plastic and recyclables

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 20 volunteers from several organizations around the Valley teamed up Friday morning for WKBN’s Caring for Our Community campaign.

Volunteers from Safelite AutoGlass, Window World and Braking Point Recovery Center spent the day picking up more than 20 bags of garbage and litter along the roadside at Tiffany S. Blvd. and South Ave. in Boardman.

Some groups said they couldn’t stop their workers from volunteering.

“When we asked for volunteers at the company to come out and help clean up trash in the area here, the response was overwhelming from everybody. It’s just a fantastic group of people and they’d do anything for anyone,” said Ryan Sheridan, owner of Braking Point Recovery Center.

The Mahoning County Green Team also helped with the day’s efforts.

