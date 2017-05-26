Youngstown City Schools wants to get rid of long-term substitutes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools is looking to save some cash next year by changing the way it hires substitute teachers.

In the coming school year, substitutes will be contracted through an outside agency. Youngstown is joining nine other districts to use the Toledo-based company.

CEO Krish Mohip admitted that his districts need to find a way to keep teachers in the classroom and reduce the number of long-term substitutes that are needed.

Mohip said roughly 10 percent of Youngstown’s teachers are off on any given day and long-term substitutes make about $180 per day.

