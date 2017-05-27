Angelo J. Rich Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard, Ohio, with Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw officiating for Angelo J. Rich, 100, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, May 27, 2017.

He was born December 27, 1916 in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Domenica (Ricci) Rich and was a lifelong area resident.

Angelo was a 1935 graduate of East High School, where he was a letterman on the golf team. In 1943, Angelo enlisted in the United States Navy and earned the rank Shipfitter Third Class. He was stationed on the USNTS, Great Lakes, Ill and the USS Independence. He was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the Point System Medal, the Victory Medal, The Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Medal with two Bronze Stars and the Philippine Liberation Medal. Angelo was awarded an Honorable Discharge on February 28, 1946, at the U.S. Naval Personnel Separation Center Toledo, Ohio.

Angelo was employed for over 33 years at Truscon Steel Company as a blue print welder and retired in 1972 due to its closing. After his retirement and because of his hard work ethic, Angelo was employed with the Mahoning County Engineers for 11 years and then retired in 1983.

He was a member of St. Rose Church, the V.F.W. Post #8841 and a member of the Y Golf League. Angelo’s passion in life was playing golf, where he accomplished throughout his golf career eight Holes in One. He wouldn’t use the senior tees until he was 92 years old and continued playing with his friends up until the last two years of his life. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife the former Victoria Favarula, whom he married July 1, 1939, passed away on February 16, 2005. He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, a son, Frank Rich of Liberty; a son-in-law, John Pannunzio; five grandchildren, John (Eileen) Pannunzio, Deanna (Fred) Stelt, Dr. Paul Rich, Gina (Patrick) Finley, David Rich and seven great-grandchildren, Kirsten Stelt, Frank, William, Lauren and Alaina Rich and Nathan and Leah Finley.

Besides his parents and wife, Angelo was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Pannunzio; a sister, Theresa Crater and a brother, Meally Rich.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. at St. Rose Church, Girard, Ohio.

On Behalf of Angelo’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff of the Heritage Manor and Crossroads Hospice for all care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, Ohio (new location). In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Angelo’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Dr, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Angelo’s family.



