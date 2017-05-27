Champion baseball heading to State for first time since 2005

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion blanked Doylestown Chippewa 2-0 to win the Division III Regional Championship Saturday morning at Massillon Washington High School.

The win clinches the program’s first trip to the State Tournament since 2005.

The Flashes got on the board in the first inning when Michael Turner drove in a run. Aaron Williams drove in another run in the third inning to cap off the scoring.

Champion improves to 25-3 overall on the season.

The Flashes advance to face Bellville Clear Fork in the Division III State Semifinals on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. First pitch is 10 a.m.