Champion softball punches ticket to State Final Four

The Golden Flashes beat Tuslaw, 4-0 Saturday, advancing to the State Tournament for the 2nd time in 3 years

By Published: Updated:
The Golden Flashes beat Tuslaw, 4-0 Saturday, advancing to the State Tournament for the 2nd time in 3 years.

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Just hours after the baseball team won a Regional Title, the Champion softball team followed suit with a 4-0 win over Tuslaw Saturday in a Division III Regional Final.

The Golden Flashes got on the board in the 2nd inning, as Megan Turner and McKenzie Zigmont drove in the game’s first two runs. Zigmont followed that up in the 4th inning with a 2-run double to make it a 4-0 game.

The senior Zigmont capped things off from the circle to preserve the win for the Golden Flashes.

Champion improves to 30-2 on the season and are back in the State Semifinals for the 2nd time in 3 years. They won the Division III State Championship back in 2015.

The 2nd-ranked Golden Flashes will play 3rd-ranked Springfield Northwestern (26-2) next Friday at 12:30 PM at Akron Firestone Stadium.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s