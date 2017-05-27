Champion softball punches ticket to State Final Four

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Just hours after the baseball team won a Regional Title, the Champion softball team followed suit with a 4-0 win over Tuslaw Saturday in a Division III Regional Final.

The Golden Flashes got on the board in the 2nd inning, as Megan Turner and McKenzie Zigmont drove in the game’s first two runs. Zigmont followed that up in the 4th inning with a 2-run double to make it a 4-0 game.

The senior Zigmont capped things off from the circle to preserve the win for the Golden Flashes.

Champion improves to 30-2 on the season and are back in the State Semifinals for the 2nd time in 3 years. They won the Division III State Championship back in 2015.

The 2nd-ranked Golden Flashes will play 3rd-ranked Springfield Northwestern (26-2) next Friday at 12:30 PM at Akron Firestone Stadium.