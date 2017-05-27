Clyde Lewis Sell Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Clyde Lewis Sell, age 82, of Salem, Ohio, died at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017, at his home following an illness.

He was born November 24, 1934, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late John and Elsie (Schwechlik) Sell.

Clyde was a 1952 graduate of Augusta High School. Before his retirement in 1998, Clyde was an electrician for Firestone Electric for 42 years. He was a member of IBEW Local 64 and an active member of Salem Community Center’s Silver Sneakers.

His loving wife, Dottie (Houtz) Sell, whom he married September 21, 1992, survives him along with three sons, Ray (Sandy) Sell of Columbiana, Michael (Helena) Sell of Boardman and Scott (Jo Lin) Sell of Canfield; three daughters, Rhonda (Richard) Baum of Brookfield, Cheryl Jones of Salem and Lorrie Brown of Hubbard; three sisters, Norma (Richard) Firth of Hanoverton, Patricia Hoffmaster of Leetonia and Susan (Don) Gudat of Salem; a brother, Arthur (Erika) Sell of Frederick, Maryland; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Edith Huffman and two brothers, Donald and Glenn Sell.

Calling hours will be held at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating of the Columbiana Nazarene Church. Burial at Woodsdale Cemetery will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Community Center – Silver Sneakers Program, 1098 North Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



