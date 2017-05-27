Crestview considering joinng the All American Conference

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the breakup of the AAC last week, especially with Girard leaving the Blue Tier of the conference, the league is searching for a new member. The primary school on the radar right now are the Crestview Rebels.

The Rebels found themselves without a league for their athletic programs after the Inter-Tri County League voted to disband last year, with all members but Crestview and South Range included in new league formations. The Rebels joined the Ohio Valley Conference last year to provide some scheduling stability.

The Rebels were included in a letter of invitation by members of the ACC’s Blue Tier last week, and according to Superintendent Matthew Manley, Crestview is very interested in the opportunity to join.

“The Crestview Rebels are interested in joining with the schools of Liberty, Campbell, Newton Falls, Champion, Labrae, Brookfield and any other team that may be in the mix to start a new league or to fill spots in an existing league,” Manley said.

Manley added, “The Rebels look forward to working together with all these schools to develop a bond of student athletes and sportsmanship. The above schools all have similar enrollment, programs, and interests. We look forward to the chance to begin play in the near future.”

Crestview Co-Athletic Director and football coach Paul Cusick added that he thought this was a good situation for the Rebels in possibly moving to the league, “We are extremely excited about the invitation. I can only see positives. We get to build upon past relationships and form new ones as well. This platform will provide a very competitive athletic form for all schools involved at all levels.”

While South Range chose not to join the Blue Tier due to the lack of athletic programs offered by all members, Crestview has a different set of circumstances surrounding their athletics. With the loose organization of the OVAC, the Rebels can still participate in the league for many of its athletic programs.

“We will also continue to be a member of the OVAC, which allows for dual membership and provides a pool of non-league opponents,” Cusick confirmed.

Both Manley and Cusick confirmed that the school has not set a date yet for a school board meeting to make a final decision on joining the AAC. “There has not been a date set for the Board of Education to vote, but that will probably change once all the information is gathered and confirmed,” Cusick said.